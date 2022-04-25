Jack Nicholson’s Axe From The Shining Up for Auction

“Heeeere’s Johnny!” is the iconic, terrifying line from Kubrick’s famous horror film The Shining, as Jack Torrance chops his way through a locked door, with his wife screaming on the other side.
That scene, and the entire movie, has become one of Hollywood lore, ushering in a new era of psychological horror.
You can now own a prime piece of that movie history, in the form of the prop axe that Jack Nicholson used in the film.
With current bids at $60,000, the axe won’t come cheap, but imagine the conversation starter you’ll have. Just don’t go crazy on us, and start murdering your family.
“The ax is housed in its own shadow box, accompanied by a few stills from the film. There’s also a letter from a few of the organizations in the know – NORANK Engineering, Engineers to the Film, Television and Entertainment Industry – dated June 8, 1989, and a certificate of authenticity from seller Gotta Have Rock and Roll confirming the prop’s authenticity.”