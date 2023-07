Artist Effy Zhang has a vivid yet minimal illustrative journey through a dreamlike world.

Her work is fluid and soft, with a strong use of white space and an affinity for gradient and color. The humans and minimal architectural elements give the images a sense of scale and peaceful beauty. Some of her surreal scenes have a scary quality to them, but they’re still peaceful.

We get a sense of meditation and zen in her style. See more of her work on Behance:

Like this: Like Loading...