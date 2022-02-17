Fabulous Places to Kayak Around the World

If you’re looking for a fun and adventurous activity to do outdoors, kayaking is a great option. Not only is it a great workout, but it’s also an enjoyable way to explore new places. This article will discuss some of the most beautiful places in the world to go kayaking. From tranquil lakes to rushing rivers, there’s something for everyone. So grab your kayak and get ready for some excitement.

Lake, Como

This beautiful lake is one of three nearby lakes located north of Milan in Italy. Como is easy to access via road or rail and great if you want to go kayaking here. You can rent kayaks in the town of Como and then head out on the lake. The kayak roof-racks make transporting your kayak much easier. They provide a safe and secure way to store your kayak on your vehicle.

There are three main bays here. Each one has its personality. On the western end, you’ll find Griante, home to Parco Della Madrevite. The eastern side offers Menaggio, which is surrounded by medieval walls. The northernmost bay belongs to Bellagio, where you’ll enjoy unparalleled views of Tremezzo and Isola Comacina. If you want to go kayaking in Italy, this is an excellent place to start.

Thousand Islands, New York

The Thousand Islands is a large group of islands in the Saint Lawrence River, located between the United States and Canada. It’s one of the most beautiful places to kayak. Situated between Hog and Wellesley Island, there’s no shortage of things to see and do there. You can check out Boldt Castle or take a ride on The International Rose Test Garden Queen cruise boat. There are tons of wildlife around as well. You might even spot an eagle. If you want to kayak here during prime season, be sure to book your trip as far in advance as possible because it gets pretty crowded. To get onto some of the islands during busy times, you have to reserve ahead of time due to the private boaters.

El Nido

El Nido is in the northern part of the island of Palawan in the Philippines. While it’s not a very well-known place to kayak, it’s one of the best places on earth you can go kayaking. There are countless islands where you’ll want to explore while paddling your way through many small channels. You might even spot some monkeys along with your trips. Also packed with natural beauty, El Nido has been named one of the most beautiful islands in the world. Be sure to stay at least five days to have enough time to see everything there is to see here.



Iceland

If you’re looking for a more temperate or even wintry kayaking destination, consider Iceland. Located in the northern Atlantic Ocean, this island country is known for its natural beauty and fascinating geography. It’s surrounded by numerous fjords and inlets, making it the perfect kayak. You can try your hand at sea kayaking once you get there too. If you book an excursion with Arctic Adventures, they’ll take you to hot springs where you can soak your muscles after a long day on the water.

Louisiana

You might not automatically think about kayaking when you think of Louisiana, but that’s because most people don’t realize how interesting this state is. There are many different spots worth checking out, including Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain, and Bayou Segnette. The best time to kayak in Louisiana is during the summer or spring when it’s not too hot and not too cold. It could be a good idea to bring some bug spray just in case you need it.

Bolinas, Point Reyes National Seashore

Home to the Point Reyes Lighthouse, this place offers an excellent spot for sea kayaking. Over 450 islands here make it a great place to explore if you want a challenge. There are so many great places here that it’s hard to choose where to kayak first. You can also take your kayaks out on Tomales Bay or Drakes Estero. The park is home to over 1,000 species of plants and animals, including one of the largest seal rookeries in California.

Liechtenstein

Located in northeastern Austria, this country is an excellent place for kayaking and can be reached by boat or car from Linz. If you’re interested in seeing some of Europe’s best-preserved natural areas, then stop here during your tour. This lakeside town has no large industry and therefore little pollution, making it an ideal spot to explore by kayak. Although there are many different types of watercraft available, including canoes and pedal boats, kayaking remains the most popular way to explore Lake Pressegger See. You can also drive up to Lake Millstatt if you prefer a more sedentary approach.

Hallstätter See

This beautiful lake is located in the Austrian Alps and takes its name from Hallstatt, which sits on the other side of this body of water. If you want to kayak in Austria, this is one of the best places to do it. The scenery here is like something out of a fairy tale, and you’ll find yourself feeling like you’ve entered another world while exploring this place. The town adjacent to the lake, Hallstatt, was once known as “the salt traders’ village” due to all the merchants that set up shop here back in ancient times. This area has been occupied since around 3500 BC, and it’s believed that some people still live here today even though there’s not much of a population.

There are so many places to kayak worldwide that it’s almost impossible to list them all here. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing kayaking experience or something more challenging, there’s no doubt that you’ll find it somewhere on this list. If you’re not much of an experienced kayaker, then don’t worry because they’ve got plenty of other things to do during your trip as well. You can visit beaches, take trips into nature and even go white water rafting if this is more up your alley. Whatever you choose to do while exploring the planet, remember Mother Nature is the best doctor around. Ensure to respect her at all times.

Photos via Unsplash.