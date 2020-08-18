You Knew it was Only a Matter of Time… Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer is Here

Good grief. As the wave of hard seltzers washes over us, we can either jump on in, or get out of the way. It seems like everything and anything can be made alcoholic these days, from hard kombucha, hard green tea, and even cans of alcoholic coffee.

The latest of these combines one of the most loved and hated flavors of all time, pumpkin spice. The maker, Vive, luckily has a sense of humor, knowing that yes, you’re going to roll your eyes. And then try one, and maybe love it.

And while Starbucks may have popularized the pumpkin spice trend with their coffees, it has taken on a whole life of its own, so this latest hard seltzer iteration was only a matter of time. Drink up….