How to Spend 24 Hours in Lagos, Portugal

Portugal is fast becoming one of the most popular holiday spots in Europe. The sun-soaked Algarve remains a firm favourite for those seeking sand and sea, as well as some incredible culture and amazing food. But one of the lesser-known spots in Portugal is the charming and lovely Lagos – even if you just have 24 hours to spare on your holiday, then it’s well-worth making the trip. Here is how you can best explore this hidden gem.



Morning

Mainly known for beautiful beaches, you will be able to stay in one of the many guest houses dotted around the area. Once you have arrived, you may be tempted to laze the day away, but you need to treasure every moment and really enjoy Lagos. Make sure you eat a good breakfast, either at your accommodation or head to the locals’ beloved Croissanteria 29, where you can try their delicious croissants and fresh juice. Thoroughly fortified, you can then head out for a tour of the water caves. This boat tour will usually set you back less than €20, and you’ll delight in exploring the coastline and caves.

Early afternoon

After this, you can go from the marina to Praia do Camilo, where you can finally enjoy lying in the sun on one of Portugal’s best-loved beaches. Pack a great book and plenty of sunscreen to really make the most of the warm weather, and don’t forget to snap some pictures. After you’re done relaxing, put on your bathing suit so that you can take a swim in the mild waters to cool off.

Late afternoon

During the later part of the afternoon, take some time to explore some of the many shops and places to eat. Café Odeon is known for serving generous portions and good coffee to set you up for your adventures. Enjoy taking some beautiful pictures of the cobblestone streets, and maybe pop into a bar to get a refreshing drink.

Early evening

Don’t head back to your accommodation too early! Central Lagos might not be quite as lively as some other areas of the Algarve, but it has a thriving nightlife nonetheless.

As the evening closes in, make it your mission to try some of the seafood that the area is known for. Spend an evening enjoying a good glass of wine and some delicious local fish at a spot like Restaurant Calhou, or go for a no-nonsense, fresh and local experience at A Barrigada.

Later evening

Once you have eaten, head out on the town. Mynt Bar offers cocktails and live music, while Bar Lionheart has a karaoke area where you can sing your heart out into the small hours.

Enjoy a stroll to see the sparkling sea before turning in for the night – Lagos is sure to be somewhere you want to return to. Even 24 hours in Lagos can be wonderful and leave you with a full flavour of this stunning part of Portugal.