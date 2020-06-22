Entirely Wooden Church in Indonesia Made from Local Timber Waste

Built on a rural rubber plantation, this church is as sleek and graceful as anything you’d find in an urban metropolis. Built entirely from wood, the majority of it being locally-sourced timber waste, TSDS Architects prove that beautiful can be made more in harmony with nature.

Called the Oikumene Church, it is crafted from Bangkirai, Kapur, Meranti and Rimba wood, with beautiful dark hues, and keenly designed lighting, inside and out.

