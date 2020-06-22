The 1939 Pontiac Plexiglas “Ghost Car” Was Totally See-Through

The Highways and Horizons exhibit at the 1939 New York World’s Fair showcased a one-of-a-kind 1939 Pontiac Deluxe Six Plexiglas car. Quite an engineering feat at the time, this clear body showcased all of the mechanicals inside, which provided quite the opportunity for visitors to crane and gawk at what was below the surface.

Costing over $25,000 to build, a huge sum in the day, the Pontiac was given white wheels and tires, and chrome-plated screws and fasteners for dramatic effect.

It’s a one-ok-a-kind gem of a car, something so unique and emblematic of the time, when new materials and ideas were explored. Via DesignYouTrust: