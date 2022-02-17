Nicole McLaughlin’s Ridiculous Repurposed Fashion

Artist and designer Nicole McLaughlin leans into the “laugh” in her name, with some trademark fashion hacks that definitely make us chuckle.

Her work repurposing everyday objects into footwear, jackets, vests, and furniture are witty and clever, showing a real sense of craftsmanship, along with her humor.

What began as a dumpster diving hobby has turned into a real-life take on fashion, consumerism and society, and her work has garnered praise from real fashion icons along the way. Her Instagram account has over 750,000 followers, and she continues to create witty, bizarre, yet charming creations in her trademark style. See more on her website.

Images used with artist’s permission.