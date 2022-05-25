Fascinating Diorama of Yellowstone’s Morning Glory Pool

We’ve always been fascinated with dioramas, the way miniature scenes create that sense of magic, transporting you to a whole different world.

Boylei Hobby Time takes us on a journey through his creation of an iconic Yellowstone diorama, the Morning Glory Pool, in all its rainbow colored beauty.

Detailed and humorously narrated, we see the way the pool was created with resin, the scene built out step-by-step.

The end result is stunning, a highly-realistic and compelling scene of a natural wonder.

“This week, I recreated one of my favorite sights in Yellowstone, Morning Glory Pool. I added some glowing eyes to the bottom of the pool to suggest the presence of something large and scary and bring Yellowstone into the setting of the Wild Imaginary West.”