Festive Fireworks Captured in Beautiful Long Exposure Photography

Fireworks are undeniably beautiful, and people are drawn to them like a moth to a flame. But what happens when they’re photographed in long-exposure?

The motion and movement of the explosions become dramatic blooms of color, the sparkly shine in the sky become gradient streaks that capture the imagination. Almost like technicolor flowers coming into bloom, these beautiful photos are the work of David Johnson, who has shared a whole new perspective on a familiar celebration.

See more of his work on his website, and on Instagram.