Mr. Plant Taking the Concept of Organic Footwear to a New Level

Monsieur Plant is known for his playful explorations with nature, like logs shaped into hearts and pretzels, as well as moss hands hugging their forest friends.

One of his latest series is about footwear, showing shoes growing with forest plants like mushrooms, moss, leaves and bark. Nikes made of bark, high tops plastered with flower petals, and the like.

We can imagine actual shoes being swallowed by the forest, slowly turned back into soil by fungi and the like.

Fun, nature-inspired work.

See more of his designs on his website.