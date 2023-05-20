First Look at Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

In what is surely one of Martin Scorsese’s last films, he turns his camera on the Osage Nation, and the murders that took place against Osage leaders shortly after oil was discovered on their lands in the 1920s.

Based on the acclaimed book by David Grann, the real life crime drama is put on screen with an amazing cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, and Lily Gladstone.

Produced by Apple TV, Killers of the Flower Moon made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, and will be shown in theaters in early October, 2023.

“At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”