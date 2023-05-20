Stay in an Iconic Topanga Canyon Minimalist Home

Topanga Canyon is just a short drive from the bustle of Los Angeles, but it seems like a whole different land, with a laid-back, hippie vibe that has made it popular with artists, musicians and actors.

The area for decades has also been a place where architects could create new, creative designs that embody the bohemian Cali-aesthetic.

This Topanga Treehouse is a perfect example of this style, and it’s available on Airbnb for those seeking an upscale yet decidedly minimal retreat.

This updated modern home from the 1980s has an interior clad in warm, texture-rich plywood, and features huge expansive windows that look out onto the peaceful canyon below.

The terraces wrap around the back of the home and allow for sunbathing in privacy, while an entire yoga studio in the lower level is available for private sessions.

Tastefully updated, the home’s generous use of plywood and wooden slats give it a richly warm aesthetic, and reduce visual clutter, making it feel like you’re inside a tree itself.

The home is just minutes from the town of Topanga, and the canyon is full of beautiful hiking trails that make this stay perfect for those wanting a peaceful, nature-focused retreat.

Featured in Dwell Magazine and the New York Times, this special home is available on Airbnb from $785/night.