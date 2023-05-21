Ruslan Khasanov’s Stunning Space Iris

In this super hi-res, vibrant short film, we see exquisite colors and textures appear, drawing comparisons between the human iris, and cosmic nebula in space.

The stunning forms and subtle movement of the colors feel otherworldly, and showcase Khasanov’s vision that is brought to life. Dramatic, building music help to elevate the experience.

See more of Khasanov’s work on Behance and Instagram. And be sure to watch the video below with sound on, fullscreen.

We love this type of exploration using inks, colored pigments, and more.

Via Kottke:

All images © Copyright Ruslan Khasanov.