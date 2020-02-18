Flowers Suspended in Polygon Wraps

Japanese designer Norihiko Terayama suspends flowers in intricate polygonal forms using pins and threads. The contrasting organic shapes and the mathematical lines of the thread create a fascinating composition. The series is called Crust of the polygon. See more of his work on his website, Studio Note.

Driftwood and dry flowers have beauty finished their roles, attracting people. I thought that I could show that charm better, I wrapped it with an artificial polygon composed of straight lines of nature’s organic outside so as to form a new outer skin, so that the beauty of the shape can be understood more by contrasting the double outer skin.

An artificial polygon was born from the organic shape, it became a new crust with a different shape one by one like its own crust.