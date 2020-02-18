Flowers Suspended in Polygon Wraps

Japanese designer Norihiko Terayama suspends flowers in intricate polygonal forms using pins and threads. The contrasting organic shapes and the mathematical lines of the thread create a fascinating composition. The series is called Crust of the polygon. See more of his work on his website, Studio Note.
Via Colossal:
Driftwood and dry flowers have beauty finished their roles, attracting people. I thought that I could show that charm better, I wrapped it with an artificial polygon composed of straight lines of nature’s organic outside so as to form a new outer skin, so that the beauty of the shape can be understood more by contrasting the double outer skin.
An artificial polygon was born from the organic shape, it became a new crust with a different shape one by one like its own crust.
流木やドライフラワーには役目を終えた美しさがあり、人を惹きつける。その魅力をよりよく見せることは出来ないかと考え、自然の有機的な外側を直線で構成した人工的なポリゴンで包むことで新しい外皮を形成し、二重の外皮の対比によって形の美しさがより分かるようにしました。
人工的なポリゴンは有機的な形状から生まれ、そのものの外皮と同じく一つ一つ形状が異なる新い外皮になった。