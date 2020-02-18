Ngala Treehouse Lets You Sleep in the Middle of an African Game Reserve

Set within South Africa’s famed Kruger National Park, the Ngala Treehouse is an incredible destination for those who want an authentic African wildlife experience, while staying truly comfortable. The four level treehouse has all of the amenities you could want, but is entirely off the grid, kilometers from the Ngala Camp. This gives you total privacy, and an authentic, deep-in-the-jungle animal experience, while staying safe from wildlife. Blanketed by stars above, the Ngala Treehouse seems like a once-in-a-lifetime destination. Beautiful and luxurious accommodations, in one of the most amazing parts of the world. Part of the &Beyond family of lodges.