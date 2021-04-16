Fly Directly Over An Active Volcano In This Stunning Short Film

Fagradalsfjall volcano recently erupted in Iceland, just 25 miles from the country’s biggest city, Reykjavík.

In this age of accessible cinematography, the eruption was the perfect occasion for filmmakers to capture this amazing natural event.

French director Stéphane Ridard used a drone to capture some stunning footage of the eruption, in a way that normally we only see with major film crews and major equipment.

Called ‘Stranded’, the short film gives us a sense of the power and heat of the eruption, which we read melted a number of drones that flew too close to the lava.

Via Colossal: