Martin De Pasquale’s Quarantine Quandaries

The global pandemic has been rough on millions of people. From severe illness to job loss to isolation and loneliness, there have been a lot of deeply felt impacts.

It’s also been a time of people working on crafts, skills, and art, whether it’s pandemic-related or not.

Digital artist Martin De Pasquale spent his time in lockdown honing his visual arts skills, with a series called Surreal Quarantine.

Both reflecting on the isolation and creating his own commentary, De Pasquale shows us out of body experiences and surreal takes on his own state of mind. Some of the manipulations are creepy and speak to inner turmoil, while others reflect a profound confusion and emptiness.

Be sure to check out his Behance page and Instagram for more impressive work.