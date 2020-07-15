Fontikon Brings You Stylish Typefaces From Worldwide Ancient Fonts

Building off of her successful Symbolikon project, Italian designer Michela Graziani has a new project called Fontikon, elegantly bringing Ethno-Esoteric fonts and symbols inspired by worldwide ancient civilizations.

It’s a fascinating collection, and feels much more unique and authentic than the novelty fonts that are far too common.

Included in the collection are fonts entitled Alchemy, Adinkra, Aztec, Celtic, Lovecraftian, Japan Samurai, Viking Norse, and Slavian.

Take a look at Graziani’s active Kickstarter campaign to learn more and support this cool project.

Images shared on Moss and Fog with designer’s permission.