Wear a Mask, Save Lives

Wearing a mask is simple. It’s straightforward. So why all the animosity, anger, and confusion about it?

With a global pandemic still raging, especially in the United States, it’s more important than ever to mask up, protect yourself, and protect others.

With that, here are some cleverly edited classic paintings, with the characters all wearing face coverings. The work of Genevieve Blais, her Instagram account is PlagueHistory, and uses black humor to get the point across.

So, you know what to do. Do it!