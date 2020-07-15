Apollo 16 Moon Lander Footage Upscaled to Stunning 60 FPS

Apollo 16 showed NASA in its groove, with a moon landing on the Lunar Highlands, and a three-day stay on the surface by astronauts John Young and Charles Duke. In addition, the two drove extensively using the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), which provided some amazing archive footage.

Video and Audio Processor Dutchsteammachine has taken the original 16mm footage and interpolated it to 60 frames per second, resulting in a much more lifelike look. It must have been the ride of a lifetime.

An additional video showcasing more of the LRV: