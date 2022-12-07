ForestBank Utilizes Wood Scraps Destined for the Landfill, and Creates Sustainable Furniture Out of Them

The production of wood furniture and building materials creates lots of scrap. That scrap – tiny off-cuts, debris, and shards are usually thrown away, never to be used again.

ForestBank wants to rethink that, using those wood scraps to create sustainable furniture and other items. Their line of furnishings bring together wooden scraps and even pinecones and branches into slabs that feel like a wood-like version of terrazzo tile.

Their bonding agent is an eco-friendly material called Jesmonite, which is water-based, and has a low carbon footprint.

The finished pieces can be shaped, formed, and sanded into tabletops, counters, chairs, and more.

Learn more about this unique material on Yanko Design.