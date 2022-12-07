Some of the Best Spots to See When Visiting Maryland

Maryland is one of America’s most important states. After all, it was one of the first American colonies. It is also located very close to the District of Columbia, where the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., is based. Because the state was one of the first American colonies, there are a lot of very important historical sites and monuments there.

If you are planning on visiting Maryland, then you won’t be short on things to see and places to visit. In order to make your trip a little easier, this post will tell you the things you should prioritise seeing.

Ocean City

Ocean City is without a doubt one of the best places to visit in Maryland. It’s no secret that Ocean City, Maryland, is one of the state’s best vacation destinations. One of the main attractions is the city’s three-mile-long boardwalk. A lot of visitors to Ocean City go kayaking, rowing, or canoeing. You can also sunbathe on the famous Ocean City Beach. If you do intend on visiting, then book your accommodation as early as possible. It is a popular vacation spot, and therefore, hotel rooms sell out fast.

National Aquarium

The National Aquarium can be found in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore is a city made famous by the HBO television drama The Wire. However, there’s far more to the city than that particular television show lets on! The National Aquarium is an immensely popular tourist destination. In fact, over 1.5 million people visit it each year. The aquarium has over 17,000 specimens and more than 700 species on display. Baltimore’s National Aquarium has won several awards over the years, which shows how high-quality the exhibitions the aquarium puts on are. The National Aquarium is without a doubt one of the best aquariums in the entire United States.

Great Falls

Maryland is not just one of the most interesting states in the United States, it is also one of the most beautiful. One location, in particular, that’s especially beautiful is Great Falls, a series of water features located along the Potomac River. If you enjoy waterfalls, then you will love Great Falls. Along the river, there are also many hiking trails that you can follow. If you do plan on going hiking, then make sure that you wear appropriate equipment, check the weather forecast, and take a map with you so that you do not get lost.

Fort McHenry

Fort McHenry is one of the most important places in the history of the United States. It has been used to defend the United States several times. If history interests you, then it’s definitely worth seeing. You can take tours of Fort McHenry, and also watch historical re-enactments. The historical re-enactments are definitely worth seeing. Most people who go and see them report that they are very enjoyable, engaging, and entertaining. There is also a café located there, so you can stop and get a bite to eat after you have taken your tour or watched the re-enactments available on the day of your visit.

Sandy Point State Park

Another fantastic place to go if you’re interested in hiking and wildlife is Sandy Point State Park. Again, if you plan on going hiking there then make sure that you wear appropriate clothing and take proper hiking equipment along with you. It is also important to take a map since it is a very big park. If you have never hiked there before, then visiting without a map could lead to you getting lost. Make sure that you take your phone and a cell phone booster with you too, in case you need to call for the park ranger’s help.

Holland Island

At one time, Holland Island was a thriving town. Now, it is a watery ruin. The last family moved off of Holland Island just over a century ago. It is almost completely underwater now, except for a single house that stands tall above the water that has engulfed the rest of the town. You can take guided tours around the island (on a boat of course). The area is great for fishing, too. If you are a fan of fishing, then you should definitely consider chartering a boat to take you to Holland Island, and then to take you fishing nearby.

Annapolis

Annapolis is Maryland’s capital city. There are lots of bars, restaurants, museums, and clubs for you to visit there. Again, make sure to book accommodation in advance, since it is a popular tourist destination, and hotel rooms sell out fast.

Maryland is an incredibly fascinating state, with a rich history. If you have never been, then why not visit? You are guaranteed to enjoy yourself. Consider visiting the places outlined here, because they are some of the best that Maryland has to offer.