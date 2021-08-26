Glossier Store Embraces the Northwest With Massive Mushroom and Moss Installation

Skincare company Glossier has opened a new store in Seattle Washington, and its standout for the sleek tiled interior, and the massive installation in the store’s heart.

The huge moss covered boulders are adorned with oversized mushrooms and other intricate flora, giving a nod to the Pacific Northwest and the lush surroundings.

We appreciate the natural levity that it lends the store, which focuses on nature-inspired skincare and beauty products.

