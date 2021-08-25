Rooms from Studio Ghibli Films Brought to Life

The beloved Studio Ghibli has produced some of the most loved Japanese animated films of all time. They’re lovingly animated, and full of personality and character. What would some of those magical spaces look like if brought to life?

We now get a peek of that transformation with this series that explores some of the more popular films, brought to life through clever renderings.

From The Secret World of Arriety to Spirited Away, we see these spaces as they might look in real life.

From Household Quotes, via Fubiz: