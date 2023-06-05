Hilarious, Real 1 Star Reviews of Amazing National Parks

We’ve never been to a national park and not come away in awe. The natural beauty, scale, and diversity of landscapes always blows our mind.

But you can bet there’s always someone out there oblivious to the beauty, probably preferring a shopping mall to a hike in the woods. Those people are terrible.

But they also make for hilarious tongue-in-cheek posters, created by Amber Share, who gathers real 1 star reviews of these places on Yelp. She creates hilarious, hand lettered posters decrying the Grand Canyon “A hole. A very, very large hole.”

Or our new favorite about Hawaii Volcanoes National Park: “Didn’t even get to touch lava” 🤣 🤣

Check out more of her work, which includes stickers, patches, and more merchandise on Instagram: @subparparks