David Attenborough Has So Many Honors to His Title That They’re Longer Than His Own Name

Sir David Attenborough is a prized person not just in his home of the U.K., but around the world.

So much so, that the honors bestowed upon him are quite the acronym accomplishment, becoming even longer than his full name.

His given name, with his knighted status: Sir David Frederick Attenborough. His honorary titles are written thusly:

OM GCMG CH CVO CBE FRS FSA FRSA FLSFZS FRSGS FRSB

These include the following: Order of Merit (OM), Order of St Michael and St George (GSMG), Order of the Companions of Honour (CH), the Royal Victorian Order (CVO), and Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), the Society of Antiquaries of London (FSA), Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (FRSA), the Linnean Society of London (FLS), the Zoological Society of London (FZS), the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (FRSGS), and the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB).

Wow. A living legend indeed.

The prolific naturalist, environmentalist, and living hero is 97 years old and shows no sign of slowing down, with numerous new shows created with Apple TV+, The BBC, Netflix, and others.