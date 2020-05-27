Hilariously Fun Wicker Chairs by Designer Chris Wolston

Wicker furniture has never had wacky life breathed into it the way that designer Chris Wolston has.

His new project, ‘Forbidden Fruit’ uses sustainably grown wicker material, and was first shown at The Future Perfect exhibition. While we’ll refrain from calling it wacky waving wicker, we do love the whimsy and joy that comes with seeing a chair anthropomorphized in such a fun manner.

The chairs literally beckon you over with a friendly wave, and feel very postmodern and inviting. And though the tone of the project is fun and goofy, it’s clear that some real craftsmanship went into the fabrication of the chairs. Each finger and arm is artfully woven, and Wolston was supposedly inspired by pre-Columbian art. Sadly it doesn’t seem like these wild unique pieces will be brought to production, but we love the visual style and mood they convey. Check out more of Wolston’s work on Instagram. Via LaughingSquid:

Inspired by manual techniques and the regional contrasts between his Brooklyn and Medellin studios, Wolston creates work that demonstrates playful adaptations of materials, often mixing high- and low-tech processes.