Western Australia’s Public Silo Trail

The dry, parched part of Western Australia has seen a tough couple of years, with record drought and wildfires that captured the attention of the entire planet. The small towns that dot the landscape were in danger of dying off entirely.

Beginning from a single painted silo in the dusty town of Northam, a project called the Public Silo Trail started. It now includes dozens of artistically painted grain silos, and visitors can travel from small town to town, exploring the larger-than-life canvasses. Employing world-class mural artists, the hope of the project is to breathe life into these small, rural communities, and have art help inspire and bring visitors to this part of Western Australia. See more on Atlas Obscura:

A creative project transforming country infrastructure into sites of world class mural art. Take art out of galleries. Daub it thrillingly high and deliciously differently. Make it far flung. Monumental. Visible from remote highways and over treetops. Emblazon it in unexpected places.