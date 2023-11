Ten Lebanese artists collaborated on a The Candle Project, showcasing designs that transform wax into artisanal sculptures. Showing a diverse range of styles, the project is also a fundraiser for the Beit Chabeb Hospital.

We appreciate the way a simple candle can be sculpted, cut, molded, and formed into more than just wax with a wick. The forms become true sculptures, some referencing architecture, while others feel much more emotional, playful, or even transcendent.

