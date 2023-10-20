How Do You Become an Architectural Engineer?

If you appreciate great architecture and have a keen interest in the design and construction of buildings, you may be suited to a career in architectural engineering.

Qualifying as an architectural engineer is a huge achievement that requires plenty of study, so if you’re just getting started on your journey, figuring out how to navigate the path ahead may feel a little challenging.

To help give you the best start, we’ve put together a useful guide on how you can become an architectural engineer.

Earn a bachelor’s degree that sets you up for success

You’ll usually need to gain a relevant university degree if you want to work as an architectural engineer. Most students choose to study architectural engineering specifically, although other undergraduate engineering degrees, such as civil or mechanical engineering, also make a great foundation for this career path.

If you choose to study architectural engineering, you’ll learn all about the engineering principles of building infrastructures and systems, equipping you with the fundamental knowledge you’ll need to build a successful career. General engineering courses will provide you with skills that are useful in this field, from technical knowledge of engineering processes, to problem solving and analytical skills.



Gain work experience

When it comes time to find a job in architectural engineering, you’re going to want to do all you can to make your application stand out from your competition. By taking on work experience or an internship in your chosen field, you’re much more likely to be shortlisted for architectural engineering interviews and roles in the future.

When on the hunt for an internship or work experience opportunity, you’ll want to do plenty of research into the companies that you might want to work with once you’re fully qualified. This way, you can keep up to date with any of their intern postings. Plus, you’ll be able to familiarise yourself with the kind of skills and experience that they look for in their hires.

For a top tip, make sure to regularly check job sites for relevant work experience postings that you may want to apply for. Don’t ever be afraid to reach out to a company you’re interested in working with – this will show that you’re keen to get ahead, and the company will likely remember this when it comes time for you to apply for a permanent role in the future.



Build your network

Qualified architectural engineers will usually become a member of a professional group – in the UK, this is the Royal Institute of British Architects. While this membership is key to proving that you’re a certified architectural engineer, it’s not the only purpose that it serves, as being part of a professional group is a great way to network with other architects and keep yourself in the loop when it comes to industry news and events.

Ultimately, you want to create as much visibility for yourself as possible, in order to give yourself the best chance of getting hired. So, alongside your professional memberships and certifications, you may want to focus on building your presence on plenty of professional online platforms and directories.

Why become an architectural engineer?

This career path is ideal for those who have an interest in design and creativity, whilst also having a good grasp of mathematical and scientific concepts. As an architectural engineer, you have the opportunity to shape our landscape and pave the way for future generations, by designing safe, sustainable buildings that make for a better place to live.

