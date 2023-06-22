Hyper Vibrant Contemporary Work from Artist Jan Kaláb

We’re loving the abstract, modern forms from Czechoslovakian contemporary artist Jan Kaláb.

The vibrancy, movement, and depth of his artwork is captivating, and the wide ranging mediums he uses, from street murals to sculptural paintings showcase his variability as an artist.

Starting as a graffiti artist in his native Prague, Kaláb began evoking his artwork to incorporate the 3D forms and wide-ranging styles we see today.

Images © Copyright Jan Kaláb.

“Shape and color are the main factors in Jan’s work, which he pushes, blends, exaggerates, or minimizes to express himself. Nature and the micro and macro cosmos inspire him, but he has no desire to capture or replicate an existing image or story. Instead, Jan looks for universal beauty through a new perspective or a fresh way to tell an existing story.”

-DesignMilk