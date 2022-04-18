Impressively Detailed Album Covers Recreated Entirely Using LEGOs

Famous album covers are instantly recognizable, with graphics or photography that are iconic and memorable even at a glance.

That stands true with these recreations by Adnan Lotia, an artist out of Brooklyn, who makes them entirely out of LEGO. The classic covers are faithfully recreated with the most intricate of details, from a stylized typeface to a famous graphic. Prolific and varied, Lotia covers everything from classic rock to alternative to RnB to jazz.

See more on their Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.