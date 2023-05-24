Impressively Vibrant Moldscapes

These hyper-vibrant moldscapes are the work of Dasha Plesen, combining paint, food, cultures and bacteria to create Petri dish masterpieces. With fuzzy, bright, strange textures, it’s fascinating to see the way mold latches onto materials and grows.

Simultaneously beautiful and gross, the art pieces are grown over a period of 3-4 weeks, each one developing into something new and unexpected during that time period.

The multitude of different textures and makeups is impressive, if also a bit vomit-worthy at the same time. Via Yanko Design: