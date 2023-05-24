Upscale Hotel in Bangkok Celebrates the Golden Age of Train Travel

The InterContinental Khao Yai Resort in Bangkok, Thailand has a fabulous vintage aesthetic that makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in time, and also boarded a classic train.

Indeed, several of the accommodations are within classic, restored train cars, like the Khao Yai jazz bar located in an upcycled train car. The rooms are made long and more narrow, reminiscent of being on a train car, with lavish details and appointments that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

MyModernMet has a write up that describes how the aesthetic came together, and what makes it so special:

“The architectural scheme was created by architect and interior designer Bill Bensley. He was inspired by the area’s history of rail transportation to Northeast Thailand during King Rama V’s Reign, which lasted from 1868 to 1910. Upon arrival, you’ll check in at an area styled like a ticket counter; it’s complete with a traditional stationmaster bell that rings to welcome you. The interior is decorated with railway memorabilia—think vintage trunks and old tickets.”

Explore the “golden age of train travel” through this hotel’s unique architecture, and location, which feels far away from the bustle of Bangkok.

With so many upscale and luxury hotels these days, it’s refreshing to see a unique style that gives guests an experience that they surely haven’t had before.

We also like how contrasting some of the rooms are to one another, with styling that all harkens back to the slightly more civilized days of rail travel.

The rooms are also surprisingly affordable, too, starting at $135/night.