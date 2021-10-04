Intricate Clay Landscape Sculptures

Polymer clay isn’t the first material we’d think of using when creating landscapes. That hasn’t stopped Artist Alisa Lariushkina, who makes detailed and intricate pieces, all using rolled, swirled, and shaped clay.

Her textural and 3D landscapes show great skill with color and shading, employing hundreds of shades of clay, forming waterscapes, vistas and clouds, complete with shadows and reflections.

It’s a trademark look that has garnered her over 75,000 followers on Instagram.

Really impressive work, via Laughing Squid: