The Last Forest, a Film About the Amazon Jungle

The Last Forest covers the Yanomami tribe isolated in the Amazon Forest, and their interactions with modern life and intrusions on their way of life. Brazilian award-winning script writer Luiz Bolognesi helps create this stylish and poignant film.

Trendland has a closer look a the film and the crucial importance of the Amazon and its inhabitants.

“The Amazon Forest is under siege for the past few years, since far-right anti-environment rise to power of President Jair Bolsonaro. The film is a call to the beauty, importance, and breathtaking imagery of the indigenous cultures of the Amazon Forest. “