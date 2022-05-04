Japanese Lantern Candle Transforms Light as it Burns Down

This delightful candle mimics the shape of a Japanese paper lantern, and as it burns down, the light creates a soft glow from within, creating a warm effects on the spaces it lives. Inspired by the traditional “Chouchin”, the design is from James Kaoru Bury.

Available online here.

“Bring a gentle light to your room the way the Japanese once lit up the night skies with this modern rendition of an iconic lantern design. Inspired the by the classic “chouchin” lanterns that brightened up festivals and traditional bars, this candle holder offers a relaxing glow that can help you center yourself before you head for bed. And once the candle has sufficiently melted inside, watch the mesmerizing dance of the light through the unique undulating surface of the candle.”