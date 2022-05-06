Whet Your Whistle With the Whiskey Wedge

This innovative whiskey wedge glass and mold creates a custom ice shape for your drinking pleasure. 🥃

We love the shape and feel that the wedge has, and think it would be a great conversation starter.

Available for $25 from Uncrate:

“As temperatures rise, it’s tougher to keep your whiskey chilled. And if you prefer a smoother sip, this glass is the perfect solution. The ice forms a wedge shape on one side of the glass that melts slowly to help keep your spirit of choice chilled longer and looks pretty impressive as well. A wise addition to your bar, your purchase includes one glass and one silicone ice form.”