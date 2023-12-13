Kathrin Federer’s Fascinating Black and White Surrealism

We love the sharp black and white contrast of Kathrin Federer’s designs, the way she combines elements to create huge scale. And we appreciate her ability to take us on a surreal journey, her work the combination of different photographic elements, combined to tell a visual story.

Though mostly working in a black and white context, Federer uses subtle color to immediately draw our eye, and add depth to the scenery. Mostly though, we’re drawn to the stillness and peace in her work, conveying a strong sense of serenity.

Check out her work on Instagram and her portfolio website.

Images used with artist’s permission.

