Lake Michigan’s Frozen Sand Sculpted into Abstract Pillars

January 13, 2022 0 Comments

Joshua Nowicki captures the remarkable sand formations on the shores of Lake Michigan, formed from strong winds carving away at the sand. The strange, abstracted pillars that result are like a miniature version of the phenomenon at Arches National Park in Utah.

We love the way the wind’s magic has created such elegant and fragile forms, these temporary sculptures a testament to nature’s design.

See more of Nowicki’s work on his Instagram. Prints available of his work too.

Images used with artist’s permission.

