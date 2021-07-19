Lake Powell Levels Reaching So Low

Low water levels in the American Southwest are reaching such critical lows, that officials are having to release emergency reservoirs to keep water levels high enough to power the massive hydroelectric dams that keep much of the population’s lights on.

Lake Powell is a manmade reservoir that is part of the Colorado River system, and for decades has served as a critical part of the area’s power generating water storage.

Due to climate change, droughts have caused the lake to reach historic lows, and now levels have dropped so far that there’s barely enough left to keep the dams operational.

Below are a collection of photos showcasing just how dramatic the drop has been. What used to be giant boat ramps are now dry slabs of concrete on the bare land.

Via Earther: