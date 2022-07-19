Larger-Than-Life Pop Artist Claes Oldenburg Dies at Age 93

Claes Oldenburg was a Swedish American pop artist who became known for larger than life sculpture of everyday objects that he called ‘Colossal Monuments’.

His work embodied a sense of imposing size, but also humor, especially when displayed in prominent public spaces, cutting through the seriousness that often accompanies large sculpture.

From dust brooms to clothespins to matchsticks, Oldenburg transformed ordinary into memorable and delightful. He died in Manhattan this week at age 93.

“While Mr. Oldenburg’s work is most often linked to the Pop Art of the 1960s, he saw his monumental versions of humble objects as more than just celebrations of the mundane.”

