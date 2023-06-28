Looking to Celebrate? Maybe the World’s Largest Bottle of Champagne Will Work

You’re gonna need a bigger party. Holding an enormous 45 liters of bubbly, equivalent to 60 regular bottles, the Luc Belaire Zeus is truly a showstopper. (Or show-starter).

Comically oversized, the bottle was a feat of engineering to craft and build, and requires three people to carry and pour. At 160 pounds, the bottle required a robust bottle, meaning glass wouldn’t work. Instead, the team created a custom powder coated steel that is pressure tested to withstand the weight and power of 60 bottles of champagne in one form.

Able to fill over 1,000 glasses, the Zeus seems absurdly overkill, unless your celebration warrants such an extreme level of cheers-ing. 🍾

See more on the Luc Belaire website, and be sure to invite us to the party, should this bottle make an appearance!