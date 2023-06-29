Tactile, Textural Paintings by Danielle Rovetti

Johannesburg-based artist Danielle Rovetti makes a unique form of art, creating 3d, sculptural paintings that utilize the canvas itself as the textural element.

Folded, bent, scrunched and skewed, Rovetti artfully creates powerful artwork that brings the work to life in a fascinating manner.

All images © Copyright Danielle Rovetti.

“Danielle creates beautiful reliefs and textured original artworks using different mediums such as stretched canvases, concrete, oils, and resin.

Her paintings are characterized by their texture-based approach that gives them a unique look and sense of depth.”

-The Inspiration Grid