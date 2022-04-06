Lunar Dust Collected From Neil Armstrong’s Trip to the Moon Up for Auction

If you’re a lover of the moon, then this auction is for you. Actual lunar dust collected by Neil Armstrong, it’s the only lunar sample that is legally able to be owned by the public.

This small sample is pretty special, and is surely one of a kind.

Via Bonhams:

“The Bonhams Space History sale will present lunar dust collected by American astronaut Neil Armstrong from the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 on April 13 in New York. Representing the height of human achievement when Armstrong took man’s first steps on the Moon, the sale of this specimen marks the first time a part of the Apollo 11 contingency sample, which has been tested and verified, can be sold at auction. Still in its case from NASA, this rare relic is estimated at $800,000 – 1,200,000.”