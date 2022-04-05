Stunning Timelapse of Joshua Tree Night Sky

There’s real magic to see a timelapse of the night sky, and see stars swirl in mesmerizing fashion.

This beautiful series from Gavin Heffernan is shot in Joshua Tree, with the trademark trees making an otherworldly backdrop for the video. Entitled Skyglow, we see the night sky develop slowly, the blue deepening, and the star trails charting perfectly circular paths through the sky.

Beautifully zen in nature, we applaud the smooth fidelity of the video, and the way it showcases this unique place in such a novel way.

See more of Heffernan’s work on his website and Instagram.

Images used with artist’s permission.

From Hennernan:

“This project was shot as part of SKYGLOW (skyglowproject.com), an ongoing quest to explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible dark sky areas in North America. This project is being produced by Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic in collaboration with International Dark-Sky Association (darksky.org), a non-profit fighting for the preservation of night skies around the globe.”