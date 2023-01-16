Martin Luther King Junior and the Meaning of MLK Day

MLK day is a Federal holiday in the United States, and more and more companies are recognizing the need for this day to be honored. That means businesses giving the day off of work, but also having individuals recognize the importance and meaning of the man behind the holiday.

Here are some poignant and powerful images of Dr. King himself, along with an excerpt from one of our favorite speeches of his, I’ve Been to the Mountaintop. One day after delivering the speech, Dr. King was assassinated.

Especially during rough times, it’s heartening to remind ourselves of deep goodness and intellect that still resides within some of us. Images via Time: