Maui’s Devastating Fire, In Photos

The island of Maui in Hawaii has had a devastating fire, resulting from very dry conditions, and incredibly strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour created blast furnace conditions, and flames enveloped nearly the entire town of Lahaina, a historical town on the island’s west coast, which was once the capital of Hawaii itself. The town held a lot of cultural significance for native Hawaiians, and was a major tourist draw, with historic Front Street full of shops, galleries, restaurants and homes.

As of August 10, 36 people have perished in the fires, making it one of the most deadly fires in the US in decades.

In addition to buildings and property, an enormous and famous Banyan tree in downtown Lahaina was burned, and is unlikely to recover.

Photos via AP, USA Today, Getty, Maui News and Maxar Technologies.

