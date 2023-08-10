fbpx
Maui’s Devastating Fire, In Photos

The island of Maui in Hawaii has had a devastating fire, resulting from very dry conditions, and incredibly strong winds from Hurricane Dora.

Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour created blast furnace conditions, and flames enveloped nearly the entire town of Lahaina, a historical town on the island’s west coast, which was once the capital of Hawaii itself. The town held a lot of cultural significance for native Hawaiians, and was a major tourist draw, with historic Front Street full of shops, galleries, restaurants and homes.

As of August 10, 36 people have perished in the fires, making it one of the most deadly fires in the US in decades.

In addition to buildings and property, an enormous and famous Banyan tree in downtown Lahaina was burned, and is unlikely to recover.

 

Photos via AP, USA Today, Getty, Maui News and Maxar Technologies. 

Waiola Church hall and Lahaina Hongwanji Mission temple fully engulfed in flames.
The fire’s incredible speed and strength resulted in dozens of entirely charred vehicles on Lahaina’s main streets.
Fast moving flames creating a wall of fire.
People in shock from the flames and smoke enveloping Lahaina.
A Lahaina resident at the moment she learned her home was burned to the ground.
Overhead views show utter devastation in Lahaina, as flames ripped through the town.
Maxar satellite images show the before of Lahaina
Maxar satellite images showcasing the aftermath of the flames.
Tragic before and after satellite images showing the fire’s destruction.
Views from a helicopter show the smoke and burned trees from the fire’s aftermath.
The enormous Banyan tree in Lahaina was brought to Hawaii in the mid 1800s, and has been a major draw for decades. It was burned in the Lahaina fires, though we were unable to find an aftermath photo.
Burning embers of the fire.

 

