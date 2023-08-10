Hilarious and Dangerously Inappropriate Toys for Toddlers

Baby’s First Flamethrower? Toddler Tablesaw? Subs R Us?
These hilariously dangerous toys are all satire, dreamed up with the help of AI to make us laugh. Which one is your favorite? Any of them make it to your gift list for the upcoming holidays?
